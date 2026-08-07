St Stithians pupil Cameron was on a hiking trip when she was ‘strangled, suffocated’

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Johannesburg teenager Cameron Waldeck-Cooks was on a hiking trip in the Sabie district in Mpumalanga with two families on the weekend she died.

This was shared by her grieving parents Derrick and Claire Waldeck-Cooks.

The sporty 17-year-old grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls’ College in Johannesburg was working towards the gold level of The President’s Award for Youth Empowerment, the South African implementation of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

“As part of the programme, she was preparing to complete a multi-day adventurous journey.

“When she was invited to join two families on a hiking trip in Sabie, she saw it as an opportunity to work towards that goal.”

Her parents were notified on Monday morning that she had been found deceased.

“We appointed an independent forensic pathologist who has advised us his preliminary findings indicate Cameron died as a result of strangulation and suffocation. Police have confirmed they have opened a murder investigation.

“We are aware that conflicting and unverified accounts concerning the circumstances of Cameron’s death have been reported. We ask that speculation not be presented as fact while the investigation and forensic processes remain ongoing.”

The family, who disclosed they are feeling unimaginable pain, said her loss has “left an immeasurable void in our lives”.

“Cameron was a deeply loved daughter, sister, family member, friend and student.

“She was kind-hearted, warm and determined. She had a quiet strength and cared deeply for those around her.”

A memorial service will be held later in August, with further details to be communicated at the appropriate time.

TimesLIVE