The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Family of Soweto doctor Michael Isabelle relieved after his killers get life terms

Two men who killed Dr Michael Isabelle in February 2024 have been sentenced to life behind bars. Picture: (Supplied)

The family of slain Dr Michael Isabelle says the life sentences handed to his killers have brought a sense of closure, but cannot erase the pain of losing a beloved family member, respected community figure and employer.

Speaking after the sentencing on Thursday, family spokesperson Martin Phakathi said the judgment marked the end of a painful two-year legal process that repeatedly forced the family to relive the traumatic events surrounding Isabelle’s murder.

“After two years, to have come to the closure of this horrific incident, it is with great relief and great gratitude to our justice system and the law of our country that the two criminals were found guilty and sentenced to life terms,” Phakathi said.

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WATCH | ‘Play with pride’: Good luck messages pour in for Banyana Banyana

Hildah Magaia, centre, celebrates scoring Banyana Banyana’s third goal with Gabriella Salgado, left, and Lebohang Ramalepe, right, in their 4-0 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations win against Mali at Stade d’Honneur in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday night. Picture: (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

As Banyana Banyana prepare for a high-stakes Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against hosts Morocco on Saturday night, students and sporting personalities have rallied behind the defending champions, urging them to bring home another memorable victory.

South Africa booked their place in the knockout stages after edging Burkina Faso 1-0 on Tuesday, setting up a daunting encounter against tournament hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Kick-off is at 10 pm, with many South Africans anticipating a winning performance from the team.

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WATCH | From stroke survivor to tourism trailblazer: how Mel Tlhapi is putting Soweto on the map

Mel Tlhapi, founder of Soweto Travel Shop and the official tourism and lifestyle partner of the Mrs Soweto programme, is using tourism to empower women, promote township businesses and drive economic growth in Soweto. Picture: (supplied)

For Mel Tlhapi, tourism has never been only about booking holidays. It is about creating jobs, keeping money circulating in township communities and opening doors for women to dream bigger.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur from Mofolo, Soweto, is the founder of Soweto Travel Shop, a business she launched in 2012 with the hope of showcasing South Africa, particularly Soweto, as a world-class tourism destination.

“I realised I had spent years building other people’s businesses. It was time to rebuild my own,” she said.

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