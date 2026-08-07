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RECORDED | Expropriation Act court challenge continues

AfriForum, IRR Legal and DA are challenging the legality of land seizure law

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The Western Cape High Court is on Friday hearing the challenge brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

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