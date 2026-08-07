RECORDED | Natjoints briefing on immigration enforcement operations

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) is briefing the nation on progress made in the implementation of co-ordinated immigration enforcement operations across the country on Friday.
The briefing will focus on the outcomes of multidisciplinary operations aimed at addressing illegal immigration, strengthening border security, enhancing law enforcement efforts and ensuring compliance with the country’s immigration legislation.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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