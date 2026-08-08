IN PICS | DA launches its manifesto for municipal elections

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DA supporters came in their numbers to attend the party's local government elections manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture:

The DA on Saturday launched its local government elections manifesto at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, under the theme “Working for All”.

The launch brought together thousands of supporters as the party presented its vision for improving local government, creating jobs, strengthening service delivery and building accountable, effective municipalities. The manifesto sets out the DA’s offer to voters ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

DA supporters came in their numbers to attend the party's local government elections manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

A DA supporter waves a party flag during Saturday's manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA supporters celebrate as the party unveils its local government elections manifesto at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

A spirited crowd backs the DA’s 'Working for All' campaign at Saturday's manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA supporters turned out in force for the party's local government elections manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed by supporters as he arrives at the manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Thousands of DA supporter attended the launch of the party's local government elections manifesto at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture.Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA supporters listening to the speeches during the party's local government elections manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

A young DA supporter seen recording the speech during the party's manifesto launch. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis addressing supporters at the party's local government elections manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA supporters listening to a speech at the manifesto launch by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA mayoral canidate for Johannesburg Helen Zille addresses supporters at the party's local government elections manifesto launch. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA supporters listening to speeches at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Solly Msimanga, DA federal chairperson, addressing party supporters at the launch of the DA's local government elections manifesto. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Thousands of DA supporters cheering during the launch of the DA's local government elections manifesto at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Big Zulu performing at the DA’s manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Young DA supporters at the launch of the party's local government elections manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture: .Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

One of the artists performing at the DA’s manifesto launch. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA supporter dancing during the manifesto launch. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

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