Thousands gather for DA’s bold municipal elections kickoff

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DA supporters at a gathering addressed by Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille at Johannesburg City Hall in March. File picture:

Scores of DA supporters started arriving at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Saturday morning for the party’s local government elections manifesto launch, with more expected to join the gathering throughout the day.

More than 15 buses were spotted ferrying supporters into the city centre, with many dressed in blue and carrying placards bearing the words “Working for All” — a theme expected to underpin the party’s election offering.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is expected to unveil the party’s manifesto, setting out its promises to voters and its plans to win control of more municipalities in the November 4 local government elections.

DA federal chairperson Solly Msimanga is also expected to address the gathering, alongside the party’s mayoral candidates for the Gauteng metros. Helen Zille is scheduled to speak about Johannesburg, Cilliers Brink about Tshwane and Khathutshelo Rasilingwane about Ekurhuleni.

Party supporter Maxwell Khumalo told TimesLIVE he was excited about the launch and the opportunity to spend the day with fellow DA members.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from our leader Helen Zille. We have a lot of corruption in this country, and the DA is the only party for us who will stop this. I’m also looking forward to seeing all the performances,” he said.

WATCH | DA supporters arriving at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Saturday morning for the party’s local government elections manifesto launch. pic.twitter.com/dC7F9X6gOf — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) August 8, 2026

The launch comes as the DA seeks to position itself as a credible alternative in municipalities struggling with deteriorating services, financial problems and political instability.

On Thursday, DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen said the party’s manifesto had been finalised, approved and was ready for publication.

Sarupen said the document was the product of an extensive process involving experts in the party and was designed around what could realistically be implemented by municipalities.

“We will make our offer based on what is practically possible, financially feasible and what will work to get services working for all South Africans.”

He said the DA’s experience in government informed its promises, adding that the party was not interested in making “outlandish offers” it could not deliver.

Too many municipalities were effectively collapsing, with services failing, infrastructure deteriorating and administrations consuming resources that should be directed towards service delivery.

“Getting into government there and turning these towns and cities around and getting them working is the mission of the DA,” Sarupen said.

He described the manifesto launch as a serious moment for the party rather than simply a celebration, given the conditions facing many South Africans.

“The terrible way that too many South Africans are forced to live makes this a very serious moment for us. It’s a moment of profound responsibility, not a moment just for celebration.”

The DA has promised a large-scale rally at Mary Fitzgerald Square, with thousands of supporters expected to attend. The event will also feature musical performances, including appearances by Big Zulu and DJ Lady Lea, with another performer being kept as a surprise.

Sarupen said the party had invested heavily in the event and would not compromise on the quality of its campaign material or production.

TimesLIVE