WATCH | DA mayoral hopefuls vow to fix Gauteng metros

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DA supporters came in numbers for the manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture:

The DA has defined Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities as the battleground in the November 4 local government elections, with its mayoral candidates vowing to turn the service delivery tide.

Vying for the mayoral chain in Johannesburg, Helen Zille characterised the state of affairs as sheer devastation caused by years of ANC misrule and its chaotic, corrupt coalitions.

“I have seen dry taps, dark streets, burst pipes and businesses struggling to save jobs. There have been moments when I have wondered whether Joburg’s collapse has passed the point of no return.

She vowed that Johannesburg can be fixed, urging voters to back her party.

“First, we will appoint people with integrity and skill who can do the jobs that are needed.

“Engineers must run engineering services. Financial experts must manage the finances. Electricians must secure our grid. Second, we will spend residents’ money honestly and wisely.”

Zille called for water and electricity revenue to be protected and reinvested in those services.

“We will restore the basic services on which daily life depends. We will stop wasting your money and stop the overpayment for goods and services that are never delivered. We will ensure consequences for corruption and waste.

“We will make the long-term investments that Joburg’s future depends on.”

The Johannesburg mayoral hopeful promised that her party will prioritise the replacement of ageing water pipes, fix roads, secure reservoirs and pump stations, and protect the electricity grid.

“We will build a modern, responsive city government. Residents must be able to report a fault, track it and know when it will be fixed. We will use modern technology and real-time data to manage performance.”

Zille conceded that the city will not recover immediately but vowed that the DA would start the course.

“We will restore law and order. We will not hold back. This is not going to be another caretaker government. In fact, it is going to be no ordinary government at all. It will be a fighting government.

“But it is important to stress: this is a five-year project. We cannot rebuild Joburg in a day. But every day we can rebuild Joburg. And we will.

“From day one, the fightback will begin. We will restore standards. Restore trust. And restore pride. The people of Joburg have not given up on their city.”

Regarding the capital city, the party’s mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the DA has learnt from its successes and its failures.

“The DA will take it back, and we will get it working. We have a worked-out plan for government. We know exactly what we will do with power.”

Brink said the party will start with firing corrupt officials and tenderpreneurs and vowed to replace them with honest, hard-working professionals.

“We know each of those names mentioned at the Madlanga commission in relation to the city of Tshwane. We understand what they have been doing, and we are coming for them.

“Comrades, we are coming for you: you can start packing. For years you have profited from people’s misery. But it can go on no longer. There has to be a reckoning.”

The Tshwane mayoral hopeful asked for a big mandate for the party to secure a majority and restore law and order.

“Once we start with our reforms. Once we ringfence income for services, bring in private sector expertise and implement performance-based contracts, there is going to be one hell of a resistance from every Tom, Dick and Harry who has benefitted from Tshwane’s broken municipal system

“Provided we have a big enough vote, we can overcome the resistance. We can help the people take back their capital city, and we can get it working.”

The party’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Khathu Rasilinjgwane, promised to curb crime, taking aim at the public safety function of the municipality.

“Every stolen rand has become another broken streetlight. Every corrupt tender has become another pothole. Every political favour has become another family living in fear. The truth is simple: when government stops working, criminals move in.”

Rasilingwane vowed to make Ekurhuleni safe again.

“We will restore professionalism to the metro police. Appointments will be based on merit, not political connections. We’ll support honest officers, remove corrupt officials and make sure our law enforcement has the vehicles, equipment and resources they need to do their jobs.”

She conceded that public safety can’t run on empty promises, pledging to protect those who expose corruption.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime. It does not only empty bank accounts; it fills cemeteries, destroys livelihoods and robs honest people of the future they deserve.

“Corruption doesn’t just steal money; it destroys lives and weakens our institutions. A DA government will stand with whistleblowers, not against them.”

TimesLIVE