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RECORDED | DA launches manifesto for municipal elections

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The DA is launching its manifesto on Saturday for the November 4 local government elections.

The party said it will unveil the most comprehensive plan to deal with local government challenges.

TimesLIVE

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