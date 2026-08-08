RECORDED | DA launches manifesto for municipal elections

The DA is launching its manifesto on Saturday for the November 4 local government elections.
The party said it will unveil the most comprehensive plan to deal with local government challenges.
TimesLIVE
The DA is launching its manifesto on Saturday for the November 4 local government elections.
The party said it will unveil the most comprehensive plan to deal with local government challenges.
TimesLIVE
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