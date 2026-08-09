She thought she found love on a Christian dating site. It cost her R14 million.

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A 73-year-old Cape Town widow has lost more than R14 million in a complex online romance scam orchestrated by a syndicate operating through South African bank accounts. Roslyn Gray, from Westlake, joined ChristianDating.com hoping to find companionship, but was targeted by an impostor using the alias “Mr Ael Alzando,” who claimed to be an Italian construction businessman trapped in Angola. Over five years, Gray was persuaded to transfer money into multiple local accounts under the guise of paying legal fees and resolving fabricated emergencies.

Seven suspects — Sikelelwa Nqunu, Chibuzor Silver, Asanda Dwesini, Nomphelo Fetman, Brazil Hendricks, Shan Lewis, and Lavina Oppel — have appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege the group functioned as a money-mule network, systematically withdrawing and transferring victim funds across FNB, Standard Bank, and Absa accounts to disguise their illicit origin. None of the accused operated legitimate businesses that could explain the multi-million-rand transactions.

Criminology experts warn that romance scams in South Africa increasingly rely on extended psychological grooming to build emotional dependence before escalating financial requests. The case came to light only when Gray realized that despite the suspect claiming to require urgent international assistance in Angola, all the designated payment destinations were local banking profiles. The matter has been postponed to August 20 for formal bail applications.

This informative clip discusses how romance scammers operate in South Africa and the tactics they use to manipulate victims online.