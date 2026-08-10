ANC Gauteng task team spokesperson Mzi Khumalo dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC in Gauteng is mourning the death of provincial task team spokesperson Mzi Khumalo. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The ANC in Gauteng is mourning the death of provincial task team spokesperson Mzi Khumalo.

The party informed members of Khumalo’s passing in a notice on Monday, with the family asking for privacy as they process the loss and attend to immediate family matters.

In October 2022, Khumalo was appointed to the Gauteng executive council by premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was then serving as MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, e-government.

He remained in the provincial legislature after leaving the executive in 2024 and later became part of the ANC Gauteng provincial task team, where he served as a prominent spokesperson and public representative of the party.

Khumalo also served as the mayor of Randfontein local municipality before becoming the inaugural mayor of Rand West City local municipality after the 2016 local government elections.

The family has requested that comrades and well-wishers refrain from visiting on Monday, and said they would be ready to receive condolences from Tuesday.

“The family humbly requests that they be afforded the necessary time and privacy today to process this profound loss and attend to immediate family matters,” the statement reads.

The ANC called on its members to respect the family’s wishes and exercise sensitivity during the mourning period.

It extended its condolences to Khumalo’s family, wishing them strength and comfort as they mourn their loss.

Further details surrounding Khumalo’s death, including the circumstances of his passing and funeral arrangements, had not been provided at the time of publication.

Sowetan