Gauteng braces for bitter cold, snowfall possible

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A total of five mountain passes in the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape remain closed to traffic as snowfall continues to affect parts of the province.

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Gauteng residents have been urged to brace for extremely cold weather as a cold front continues to affect the province, with light snowfall possible in southern areas.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast cloudy and cold conditions across Gauteng, accompanied by scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall is possible in the south of the province in the evening.

The weather conditions form part of a broader cold front and cut-off low-pressure system affecting several parts of the country, including the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

In Johannesburg, the public safety department has urged residents not to underestimate the risks associated with the sharp drop in temperatures.

Public safety MMC Moshe Koma said residents, motorists and businesses should take precautions regardless of whether snowfall occurs.

“We are urging residents of Johannesburg not to underestimate the dangers associated with extremely cold weather. Whether or not snowfall occurs, the predicted drop in temperatures requires residents, motorists and businesses to take precautionary measures,” said Koma.

The city’s emergency management services remains on high alert and is monitoring the developing weather conditions.

Koma also warned residents about the dangers of using unsafe heating methods as temperatures drop. “We must not allow the cold weather to create another emergency through unsafe heating practices,” he said.

Residents have been urged to exercise caution when using heaters, paraffin stoves, candles and braziers, while avoiding unsafe electrical connections.

The city has also warned against using braziers or open flames indoors because of the risk of fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Motorists have been advised to reduce their speed, increase following distances and exercise caution on wet, slippery or potentially icy roads.

The Gauteng warning comes as snowfall and extreme weather conditions disrupt travel elsewhere in the country, like the Drakensberg.

In the Eastern Cape, five mountain passes remain closed to traffic as snowfall continues in high-lying areas. Provincial government spokesperson Unathi Binqose urged motorists not to bypass the closures or take unnecessary risks.

Binqose warned of major traffic disruptions, interruptions to livelihoods and the possibility of some communities becoming temporarily inaccessible.

The warning applies to Chris Hani district, Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele municipalities and is expected to remain in place until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, the R617 between Swartberg and Underberg remains closed following heavy snowfall, with motorists travelling to or from Kokstad advised to use the R56.

“Snow chasers are prohibited, and motorists are requested to delay their trips,” said KZN transport department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) warned that sections of the N2 between Kokstad and Harding as well as the N3 Van Reenen Pass towards Mooi River were particularly affected.

Sanral urged motorists to delay non-essential travel where possible.

In the Western Cape, the Swartberg Pass remains closed until further notice because of adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape department of transport and safety spokesperson Rennie Andrias identified the N10 between Hanover and Middelburg, the R31 between Kuruman and Kimberley, and the N14 between Kuruman and Vryburg, as major roads of concern.

“We are experiencing snow in some parts, strong winds and rainfall across the province. Roads will be slippery because of icy conditions,” said Andrias. “Every road user has a responsibility to protect life.”

Sowetan