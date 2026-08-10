Government can’t raise children on behalf of parents: MEC Maile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Protecting schools from violence and crime cannot be left to government alone, Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile says, calling on parents and communities to play a greater role in keeping pupils safe.

Maile briefed the media on Monday on the findings of the provincial “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child” outreach programme and plans in place to address challenges affecting schools across Gauteng.

He said bullying, gender-based violence, gangsterism, substance abuse, vandalism, intimidation and violence inside and around schools remained major concerns raised by communities during the programme.

“Safe schools require safe communities. We cannot have schools operating as islands while the communities around them are affected by crime, gangsterism, substance abuse and violence,” Maile said.

He said policing alone would not resolve the challenges facing schools and called for stronger co-operation between government, parents, communities, schools and law enforcement.

“We need parents, communities, schools, the SAPS and all stakeholders to work together. A child spends only part of the day at school, and the values that shape discipline, respect, responsibility and accountability are first cultivated within families and communities,” he said.

Safe schools require safe communities. We cannot have schools operating as islands while the communities around them are affected by crime, gangsterism, substance abuse and violence. — Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile

Maile said parents had a responsibility to know where their children were after school, monitor their attendance and behaviour, attend school meetings and help protect schools from vandalism and criminal activity.

“We cannot expect government to raise children on behalf of parents. Every parent, every neighbour and every community organisation has a responsibility to protect our schools because these are sacred spaces dedicated to the development of future generations,” he said.

Between May and July, the provincial departments of education and of sports, arts, culture and recreation conducted 90 of 127 planned engagements, including 41 community meetings, 25 unannounced school visits and 24 sports hub engagements.

The engagements reached 11,294 people directly, while the government’s digital platforms generated more than 10.2-million views and impressions and over 90,700 direct interactions.

Communities where the schools are located also raised concerns about overcrowding, pupil admissions, deteriorating infrastructure, municipal service failures, corruption, pupil mental health and inadequate support for children with disabilities.

Maile said government would continue working with SAPS, CPFs, municipalities, social workers, psychologists and SGBs to strengthen preventive interventions.

He said sport, arts, culture, libraries and recreation would also form part of efforts to keep young people engaged and reduce their vulnerability to crime and substance abuse.

“Education belongs to society. If we want our children to succeed, all of us must become part of the village,” Maile said.