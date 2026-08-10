How to apply for the Imbali For Her entrepreneurs’ programme

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Women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply for the Imbali For Her programme. Picture:

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Women entrepreneurs looking to start, sustain or grow their businesses can apply for the Imbali For Her programme, a flagship initiative of the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa).

The programme was created to promote inclusive economic participation among women by providing financial and non-financial support to qualifying businesses. It was developed in response to challenges women entrepreneurs face when starting and growing sustainable enterprises.

Imbali For Her supports formally registered women-owned businesses at all stages of development, from early stage start-ups to established small enterprises. The programme is open to women entrepreneurs operating in all economic sectors across South Africa, including urban, peri-urban, township and rural areas. Women entrepreneurs with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

Check if your business qualifies

Before applying, make sure your business meets the programme’s requirements. The enterprise must be at least 51% owned by a black woman who is a South African citizen. The woman owner must hold a key managerial position and play an active role in the business, including responsibility for day-to-day operations, financial oversight and strategic decision-making.

The business must be formally registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and comply with all relevant legislation and regulatory requirements.

This includes tax compliance with the South African Revenue Service and compliance with broad-based black economic empowerment, Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act requirements.

Understand what support is available

One of the programme’s biggest benefits is access to funding. Qualifying businesses may receive funding of up to R5m, depending on the stage of the enterprise and the outcome of a viability assessment.

The programme offers blended finance, which may include a combination of loans and grants.

In addition to funding, successful applicants can access business training and skills development, mentorship opportunities, networking platforms and supportive spaces designed to help women entrepreneurs succeed.

Submit your application

Applications must be submitted through Sedfa’s approved online application platform. Applicants will be required to provide business and personal information and follow the application process outlined on the website.

Await assessment

Applications are assessed according to programme requirements and business viability. While the programme is open to all sectors, enterprises operating in high-impact sectors with the potential to create jobs and benefit communities may receive additional weighting during the assessment process.

Sedfa can be reached at www.sedfa.org.za or call 0860 103 703

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