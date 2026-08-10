Snow shuts KZN roads as truck gets stuck on R617

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A truck stuck on the R617 as traffic officials confirm snowfall in Kokstad, Underberg, Matatiele and Nottingham Road. Picture:

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Motorists in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been urged to delay their journeys as snowfall has forced the closure of several roads across the province.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) had activated its snowfall response plan to prevent motorists and snowchasers becoming trapped.

Snowchasers travel to areas experiencing snowfall to see, photograph and enjoy the snow, but at times create additional traffic and safety risks during the dangerous weather conditions.

Snowfall has been reported in Kokstad, Underberg, Matatiele and Nottingham Road, with authorities closing several roads in affected areas.

This comes after the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a severe warning for disruptive snowfall over the Drakensberg and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Duma said the R617 has been closed, with traffic redirected to the R56.

Latest Update: Snow has blanketed some parts of Impendle Local Municipality outside Pietemaritzburg.



Spokesperson Ndabezinhile Sibiya says MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has assigned a roving team from human settlements to work with the municipality to… pic.twitter.com/75nIEGpx8l — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 10, 2026

“RTI has reported one truck is stuck on the R617 at Kingscote. We are requesting motorists to delay their trips and members of the public to remain indoors,” Duma said.

He said the province’s snowfall response plan was focused on preventing snow from accumulating to dangerous levels.

“The plan involves removing snow before it can accumulate to more than 30cm in depth,” Duma said.

He said operators using graders had been ordered to clear snow from affected roads.

The MEC warned the freezing conditions could cause further damage to the province’s road infrastructure.

“Our engineers have informed us that when water and ice seep into existing cracks on the roads and freeze, the cracks turn into large potholes,” Duma said.

He attributed the increasingly extreme weather conditions to climate change.

“These are the realities of erratic weather patterns caused by climate change,” he said.

“Every year we witness extreme hot weather accompanied by heavy rains and now snowfall.”

WATCH | A highly efficient and dedicated RTI team executes the plan with precision and has closed R617 in KwaZulu-Natal. The department has warned that snow chasers are prohibited from travelling, while motorists have been urged to delay their trips.



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/JM7Z4byOqP — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 10, 2026

Duma said the impact of extreme weather on the province’s transport infrastructure would be discussed at the upcoming transport indaba, scheduled for the first week of October at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

Meanwhile, emergency services in Johannesburg said they are on high alert as a cold front hits the city.

Joburg emergency services spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said they are monitoring weather updates after Saws listed Joburg and other parts of Gauteng as having the possibility of experiencing snow.

“We are prepared to respond to any emergency that might occur as a result of the cold weather and possible icy or snowy conditions,” Phasha said.

Sowetan