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WATCH | Guns of slain Reiger Park cops found in Germiston

Intelligence leads investigators to weapons linked to ambush

Michelle Banda

Michelle Banda

Journalist

Police have recovered in firearms believed to those belonging to two Anti-Gang Unit police officers killed in Reiger Park. The guns were found in Dukathole, Germiston.
Police have recovered firearms believed to belong to two anti-gang unit police officers who were killed on Friday night. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

Police have recovered firearms believed to belong to two anti-gang unit police officers who were among four people killed in Reiger Park on Friday night.

The rifles were recovered on Monday morning in Dukathole, Germiston, during an operation involving members of the Germiston SA Police Service, the anti-gang unit and the Hawks.

Sources within the police confirmed intelligence gathered during investigations and information obtained from people who were questioned led investigators to the firearms.

Const Thapelo Tlomatsane
Const Thapelo Tlomatsane. Picture: (Suppl)

Const Thapelo Tlomatsane, 29, and his colleague Const Sphiwe Sibeko were killed in Reiger Park on Friday night.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary reports indicate the members were part of a crime prevention team conducting patrols in the area. After hearing gunshots, they drove towards the source of the shots, where they were allegedly ambushed.

Const Sphiwe Sibeko
Const Sphiwe Sibeko. Picture: (Supp)

Two women were also killed.

Investigators are expected to establish how the weapons ended up in Dukathole and whether the people from whom information was obtained are linked to the killings.

Mathe said: “The two R5 firearms found belong to the two police members who were shot and killed. They are not the firearms used to kill them and the women.”

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