Court logistics delay judgement in deadly Usindiso fire tragedy

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An aerial view of the scene at Delvers Street in the Johannesburg CBD after the deadly Usindiso building fire in August 2023. File photo:

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Court logistics have resulted in the postponement of the much-anticipated judgement in the case of a man accused of starting the fire that killed 76 people at the Usindiso building in downtown Johannesburg.

Judgement in the case of Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, 32, was supposed to have been handed down on Tuesday. However, it was transferred to the Johannesburg high court two months ago and has to now be transferred back to the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) media liaison officer Magaboke Mohlatlole confirmed the postponement.

“The judgement in the case against the alleged Usindiso building fire arsonists has been remanded to August 12. This is to enable the court to issue an order transferring the matter to the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, as the matter was initially expected to proceed before the Gauteng division of the high court, Johannesburg,” he said.

Sithembiso Mdlalose, the suspect in the Usindiso arson trial appears in court. Picture: (Lerato Maphoso)

Mdlalose is accused of starting the deadly fire at the hijacked building in Marshalltown in the early hours of August 31 2023. The blaze killed 76 people and displaced hundreds more, making it one of the deadliest building fires in South Africa’s recent history.

He initially confessed to starting the fire during testimony before the Khampepe commission of inquiry and in statements to police and the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

Mdlalose initially claimed he had started the fire to conceal a murder he had committed in the building. He has since withdrawn that account, saying the murder story was fictional. He told the court he started the fire because he wanted a fresh start in life and was seeking shelter and guaranteed meals.

The case has been closely watched by survivors, families of those who died and displaced residents who have continued to demand accountability following the disaster.

The judgement is expected on Wednesday at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court and will come two weeks before August 31, which marks three years since the fire.

Sowetan