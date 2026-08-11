EXPLAINER | What cabinet’s proposed law changes mean for SA

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Rubber boots believed to belong to illegal miners lay near a shaft entrance at a disused mine near Rustenburg, North West province, South Africa, August 11, 2026. South African police said on Tuesday that 14 illegal miners had died and scores of others were injured at the mine. Picture: REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

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The government has proposed harsher punishments for illegal miners, which could see them being jailed for up to 30 years or fined up to R100m.

This is a according to justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and deputy justice Minister Andries Nel who on Tuesday outlined proposed legislative changes that could significantly affect the fight against illegal mining and the incitement of public violence.

Cabinet recently approved amendments to four bills: the General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill, Legal Practice Amendment Bill, Regulation of Trusts Bill and the Conspiracy, Instigation and Incitement to Commit Offence Bill.

The mining bill seeks to close a gap in the law by specifically criminalising illicit mining and related activities.

Kubayi said the current legal framework made it difficult for investigators to hold people involved in the illegal mining value chain accountable.

“Currently, whether you are a runner, a kingpin or anything [else], there is no law that defines, criminalises or makes it an offence to be involved in illegal mining,” she said.

“We will not ... constrain the freedom of speech, the freedom of association, or any other freedoms, including political activity.” — Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

She said this had resulted in suspects being charged under other laws, including trespassing and illegal migration.

“It becomes difficult for the investigators to deal with this area of work,” Kubayi said.

The proposed amendments would criminalise illicit mining and activities connected to it, including assisting, inducing, inciting or instigating illegal mining operations.

Kubayi said the proposals were informed in part by concerns raised through the National Economic Development and Labour Council about challenges encountered during operations against illegal mining.

“The proposed amendments would also increase penalties for certain mining-related offences. For some offences under the Diamonds Act, fines would rise from R250,000 to R100m, while imprisonment would increase from 10 years to 30 years,” she said,

The proposed Conspiracy, Instigation and Incitement to Commit Offence Bill seeks to replace the remaining provisions of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956, an apartheid-era law.

The Bill is aimed at dealing with people who conspire, plan, encourage or instigate serious crimes, even where they do not carry out the offence.

Nel said the government had to draw a clear line between protected freedom of expression and criminal conduct.

“The new legislation is not intended to restrict freedom of expression because that is guaranteed in the constitution,” Nel said.

He said people who encourage others to commit crimes should not escape accountability simply because they did not physically participate in the offence.

“You don’t want people who instigate the crimes to walk away because they have instigated the crime but they were not necessarily involved in the actual commission of the crime,” he said.

Nel said the proposed law would focus on serious offences and would define which crimes fall within its scope.

This follows a Constitutional Court ruling that found the previous provision too broad because it applied to incitement to commit “any offence”.

Kubayi also sought to assure South Africans that the legislation would not be used to suppress political activity or legitimate speech.

“Our commitment as a democratic state is to ensure that we comply with the Constitution.

“We will not restrain any voice, we will not ... have legislation that will constrain the freedom of speech, the freedom of association, or any other freedoms, including political activity,” she said.

The Legal Practice Amendment Bill aims to tighten regulation of the legal profession, improve access to justice, and fix practical issues from the Legal Practice Act.

It would reform the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund to boost financial sustainability and protect the public while supporting practitioner development and entry into the profession. These changes are particularly important for ordinary South Africans because they affect access to legal services and protection of client funds.

Three bills the General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill, Legal Practice Amendment Bill and Regulation of Trusts Bill, are open for public comment until September 11.

Sowetan