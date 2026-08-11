How to keep warm and safe during icy cold weather

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A total of five mountain passes in the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape remain closed to traffic as snowfall continues to affect parts of the province.

As extremely cold weather continues to affect parts of the country, people are being urged to take precautions as they try to stay warm without putting themselves at risk of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

The City of Johannesburg’s emergency management services remain on high alert and warned residents to exercise particular care when using heaters, paraffin stoves, candles and braziers.

Public safety MMC Moshe Koma said residents should not allow the cold weather to create additional emergencies.

“Every winter, lives can be placed at risk when people use open flames, unsafe electrical connections or heating appliances incorrectly. We are therefore appealing to residents to prioritise safety,” Koma said.

Ways to stay safe:

Keep children, elderly people and other vulnerable members of the community warm and adequately protected.

Keep heaters away from curtains, bedding, furniture and other flammable materials.

Never use braziers or open flames indoors, as this can cause fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ensure rooms are properly ventilated when using combustion-based heating appliances.

Never leave heaters, candles or open flames unattended,

Switch off heaters before going to sleep or leaving home,

Avoid overloading electrical plugs and extension leads or using unsafe electrical connections.

Avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather. If you must drive, reduce your speed and increase your following distance on wet, slippery or icy roads.

Avoid closed routes, obey road closure signs and follow instructions from traffic and emergency personnel.

Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, with working tyres, brakes, lights and windscreen wipers.

Pedestrians should take extra care on slippery surfaces.

People are also encouraged to secure loose objects around their homes and businesses that could be affected by strong winds.