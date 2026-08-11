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LISTEN | 14 suspected illegal miners die in Rustenburg rockfall

Eight other zama-zamas taken to hospital and police believe some could still be trapped underground

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

An illegal miner is carried by medical officials after being rescued at the mine shaft in Stilfontein. File image.
An illegal miner is carried by medical officials after being rescued at a mine shaft in Stilfontein, two years ago, in this file picture. (Ihsaan Haffejee)

Story audio is generated using AI

Fourteen suspected illegal miners, mostly Basotho nationals, have died after a rockfall at a disused mine in Nkaneng near Rustenburg.

The incident was reported to police at about 9pm on Monday at the Nkaneng dumping site, on the premises of Sibanye Mine.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said eight other illegal miners were injured and taken to hospital, while an unknown number of miners could still be trapped underground.

“Fourteen illegal miners, mostly Basothos, died during a rockfall. Eight others were hospitalised, and an unknown number of illegal miners are currently possibly stuck under the ground,” Myburgh said.

“The police are [there] and the scene is still active.”

Police are investigating the deaths as an inquest.

The incident comes less than two years after the Stilfontein mine tragedy, where at least 87 suspected illegal miners died after becoming trapped underground.

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