Madlanga commission: Five things you need to know about day 156

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On Tuesday, the Madlanga commission of inquiry began by hearing a postponement application concerning the appearance of National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams.

The application came after Adams submitted his sworn statement late on Monday night, just hours before he was due to appear before the commission, resulting in the postponement of his appearance to give commissioners time to go through his affidavit.

Here are five things you need to know about day 156 of the Madlanga commission of inquiry:

Adams told the commission he had been experiencing problems with his laptop and only became aware just months ago of a formal communication from the commission to inform him that he had been implicated at the commission and was being afforded an opportunity to address the allegations.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga dismissed Adams’s explanation as “totally unbelievable” and urged him to take the commission seriously.

Drushantha Ramsamy from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) told the commission that former Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson misled parliament’s ad hoc committee when she claimed she had authorised an investigation into Gen Fannie Masemola in connection with the SAPS Medicare24 tender after receiving a referral. According to evidence before the commission, Johnson had authorised the investigation a month before the referral was received, suggesting that proper protocols may have been bypassed.

Ramsamy also told the commission that suspended minister Senzo Mchunu bypassed established protocols when he provided Idac with an inspector-general for intelligence (IGI) report concerning investigations into crime intelligence. This was after the IGI refused to share the report with Idac, she said.

Ramsamy said the case against crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his colleagues was enrolled without her knowledge while she was on sick leave, and she only got to know about it when she switched on the TV and saw them in court.

Sowetan