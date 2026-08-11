Ramaphosa meets Perez family after remains returned from Hamas

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A woman looks at memorabilia and pictures of the hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2024. File picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the family of South Africa-born Israeli soldier Capt Daniel Perez, after the South African government intervened to facilitate the release of his remains from Hamas, the presidency said.

The government said its intervention in Perez’s case formed part of broader efforts to assist South Africans affected by conflicts abroad. These include facilitating the release of citizens trapped during the war in Syria and South Africans who were sold to Russian mercenaries.

Perez was born in Johannesburg and raised in Glenhazel before his family moved to Israel in 2014. He was taken hostage and killed during the October 7 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

“The South African government remains engaged in assisting all South Africans, irrespective of race or religion, that are ensnared in conflict zones as well as assisting other foreign nationals where such support is requested,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

“President Ramaphosa expresses his condolences to the Perez family and affirms South Africa’s support for an all-inclusive peace process that will deliver a lasting peace for the people of Israel and Palestine.”

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA MEETS DANIEL PEREZ FAMILY FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION



President @CyrilRamaphosa has met with the family of the late Captain Daniel Perez following the intervention of the South African government in facilitating the release of his remains by Hamas.… pic.twitter.com/138nm0kLM6 — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 10, 2026

The intervention comes as South Africa maintains one of the strongest diplomatic positions against Israel over its conduct in Gaza. Pretoria brought proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice in December 2023, accusing the country of violating the Genocide Convention in its military campaign in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations.

Ramaphosa has continued to call for an end to hostilities and an inclusive political process involving both Israelis and Palestinians. In March, he called for intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and said sustainable peace could only be achieved through dialogue.

South Africa has also repeatedly called for the release of hostages held in Gaza. In October 2025, Ramaphosa called for the immediate release of South African and other nationals who were detained by Israel after its interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The presidency did not disclose details of the government’s intervention, including which departments were involved, who South African officials engaged with or whether Pretoria acted directly or through intermediaries.

The government said its assistance extends beyond South African citizens and includes cases involving foreign nationals when support is requested. It has also been involved in international efforts to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children forcibly moved or deported by Russia.

Business Day