Stepfather arrested after four-year-old boy’s body dumped at Free State cemetery

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The stepfather of a boy whose badly beaten body was found in a cemetery was expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Picture:

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A 24-year-old Free State man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday after the badly beaten body of his partner’s son was found dumped at a cemetery.

He is expected to appear at Hertzogville magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thabo Covane said it is believed that the body of the child was dumped at Old Cemetery, Malebogo, some time between Sunday and Monday morning.

“According to reports, the body of a child with bad injuries to the head was found wrapped in blankets and curtains. Local criminal record centre experts based in Welkom were summoned to process the scene.”

Covane said a murder case docket was opened at Herzogville and a preliminary investigation started.

“The victim was identified as four-year-old boy from Malebogo. The address was visited, and the bloodstained parts of the blankets and curtains, as well as clothing that is presumed to belong to the deceased boy, were discovered.”

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man, who is the deceased’s stepfather.

Sowetan