The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

How a trip to buy firewood ended in tragedy for two Reiger Park women
The families of 27-year-old Jaydin Magerman and Rolene Lessing, two of the four people gunned down in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Friday night, believe the women were deliberately targeted.
Chris Landsberg, who is representing both families, told Sowetan that the circumstances surrounding the shooting suggested the women were deliberately singled out.
“Whoever shot at the girls made sure it was close range — literally execution-style. No belongings were taken from the scene,” Landsberg said.
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Why Fadiel Adams’ testimony at the Madlanga commission will be important
The appearance of National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams at the Madlanga commission will be significant in establishing the circumstances surrounding the allegations that triggered investigations into senior crime intelligence officials.
This is according to crime analyst Chris de Kock who said Adams’ testimony would establish whether he was being used or was part of those who executed “orchestrated attacks” on crime intelligence officers.
Adams is expected to testify at the commission on Tuesday.
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Gauteng braces for bitter cold, with snow possible
Gauteng residents have been urged to brace for extremely cold weather as a cold front continues to affect the province, with light snowfall possible in southern areas.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast cloudy and cold conditions across Gauteng, accompanied by scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall is possible in the south of the province in the evening.
The weather conditions form part of a broader cold front and cut-off low-pressure system affecting several parts of the country, including the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.
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