Denied funding twice, village entrepreneur bets on her juice’s success

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Port St Johns entrepreneur Zine Madikwa holds some of the healthy fruit juices she produces under her Eastdene Farms Fruit Juices brand.

When Zine Madikwa applied for municipal funding twice and was rejected on both accounts, she could have accepted defeat.

Instead, the 33-year-old entrepreneur from Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape is preparing a third application as she is convinced that the cold-pressed juice business she started from surplus mangoes deserves a chance to grow.

The business, Eastdene Farms Fruit Juices, was born almost by accident after her family’s farm produced more mangoes than they could sell.

Deciding to come home and help her mother on the mango farm after not finding work in tourism, Madikwa said it was on a hot afternoon in December 2024 that she decided that rather than feeding the leftover fruit to the family’s pigs, she would rather experiment by making juice for herself.

“It tasted so good that I made some for a friend. She asked me if I would sell it because she would definitely buy it. That gave me the confidence to try.

“I didn’t even have bottles then. I started with just five litres, and I sold it for R100. With every little money that I made, it went straight back into the business,” she said.

Today, her range has expanded far beyond mangoes.

Using produce from her family’s farm and neighbouring growers, she makes seasonal blends including guava, beetroot, carrot, pomegranate, granadilla and herbs such as lemon balm and mint.

Instead of refined sugar, she sweetens juices naturally with fruit, dates or banana syrup.

“I don’t want people to buy my juice only because it’s healthy. I want them to enjoy drinking it. As much as I’m selling healthy juices, I also want people to enjoy them. I don’t want someone to feel like they’re drinking medicine,” she said.

“I’m not selling medicine. Even though my juices have health benefits, they must still taste good.”

Growing demand convinced Madikwa to seek government support for equipment such as refrigeration, packaging and processing machinery; however, she said each time, she kept getting asked whether or not she approached the local municipality first but never got it.

“When I look outside of the municipality for funding, everyone asks me the first thing: ‘Did you go to your local municipality?’ And I tell them, ‘Yeah, I did,” she said.

“The first one wasn’t funded, and for the second one, they said they didn’t have money. So now I’m going to try for the third time. But I’m not only focusing on getting funding from the local municipality anymore.”

The encouragement to keep pushing for the success of her business, she says, comes from customers who keep returning. “The demand keeps growing. People keep ordering, and that motivates me because it tells me there’s potential.”

Madikwa said starting the business had also exposed stereotypes she believes still exist, particularly around black women in agro-processing.

“Some people don’t believe I make the juice myself. They’re surprised when they hear it’s made by a black woman from a rural area.

“I often heard this same attitude growing up on my mother’s farm. When people hear my mother owns the farm, they ask, ‘How did she get a farm?’ It’s still unusual for some people to imagine a black woman owning one,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Madikwa believes rural entrepreneurs should not wait for perfect circumstances before pursuing an idea. “If you have an idea that you believe in, do it,” she said.

“I never studied how to make juice. I researched, I learned, and I started. We need more women taking up space in agro-processing because there is so much opportunity. My business is still small, but I believe it’s going far.”

For now, however, Madikwa’s biggest obstacle standing between her and supermarket shelves is not demand for her products, but paperwork.

She is waiting for the results of microbiological testing and nutritional analysis certificates, which are required before she can supply commercial retailers.

“I’m very nervous about those results because they’re very important,” she said. “Without those certifications, I can’t approach the bigger markets.”