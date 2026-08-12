Soweto school scandal: probe of sexual misconduct launched

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The investigation follows a sexual harassment complaint made by a grade 11 pupil against a teacher. Stock photo:

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Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile has ordered an urgent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving teachers and pupils at Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Emdeni, Soweto.

The investigation follows a sexual harassment complaint made by a grade 11 pupil against a teacher, which was formally brought to the principal’s attention on August 7.

According to the department, the principal referred the complaint to the Johannesburg district dispute management office and requested urgent intervention.

The pupil alleged the teacher made an inappropriate sexual remark to her during the second term. A second pupil, who said she was present at the time, submitted a statement, which the department said substantially supported the allegation.

The teacher has denied making inappropriate remarks and has given his own account of what happened during a subsequent meeting at the principal’s office.

The department said it was aware of wider concerns from pupil formations and members of the school community about other teachers who may be implicated in separate allegations involving pupils.

No person entrusted with a complaint from a pupil has the right to sweep it under the carpet. We will establish the facts and act decisively wherever wrongdoing is established — Lebogang Maile, Gauteng education MEC

However, it stressed the claims had not yet been established as fact.

The investigation will determine how many formal complaints have been made in which teachers are implicated, the nature of the allegations reported and what action was taken.

The department will also investigate claims that complaints about inappropriate conduct may date back to 2022. It will examine school and district records to establish:

whether complaints were made during that period;

who they were reported to;

how they were handled; and

whether officials acted properly.

Maile said the allegations were serious, emphasising schools had to remain safe spaces for children.

“We are dealing with extremely serious allegations. Schools must be places of safety, learning and development. No teacher or official has the right to use a position of authority to sexually harass, exploit, intimidate or violate a pupil,” he said.

Officials who receive complaints have a responsibility to act, he said.

“No person entrusted with a complaint from a pupil has the right to sweep it under the carpet. We will establish the facts and act decisively wherever wrongdoing is established.”

The department said disciplinary or precautionary measures could be considered against implicated employees depending on what the investigation finds. It stressed any precautionary measures would be aimed at protecting pupils and the investigation and would not amount to a finding of guilt.

The department said it was concerned about the possible impact on pupils who report sexual harassment or other misconduct. It said pupils could fear intimidation, retaliation or not being believed an anyone who comes forward must be treated with dignity, sensitivity and confidentiality.

The department has called on parents, pupils, teachers and anyone with relevant information to co-operate with the investigation and formally report additional allegations

The school has previously required departmental and psychosocial support.

In April a psychosocial team visited the school after the death of a grade 12 pupil. The team provided pupils with support and opportunities to discuss their experiences. During the intervention, pupils said they wanted teachers to receive similar support and that they sometimes felt misunderstood or dismissed.

Maile said this highlighted the need for pupils to feel safe to speak when something was wrong.

“We must build a culture in every school where a child can report something uncomfortable or inappropriate without fear. The first responsibility of adults in our schools is to protect children.

“We will listen to pupils, parents and pupil formations, we will examine the records and we will hold accountable anyone against whom wrongdoing is established through a fair process.”

The department has called on parents, pupils, teachers and anyone with relevant information to co-operate with the investigation and formally report additional allegations. It urged the public and media to protect the identities of affected pupils and avoid sharing information that could identify them.

The department said it would work with the school, district officials, pupil formations and support structures and, where necessary, law-enforcement and child protection authorities.

Maile said the department would not protect anyone found to have done wrong, but would also not prejudge allegations.

TimesLIVE