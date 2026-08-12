Reiger Park killings arrest: alleged cop killer was on bail for other murders

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A 23-year-old alleged gangster is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murders of two police officers who were killed in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

The suspect faces two counts of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. His arrest followed a multidisciplinary tracing operation in Dukathole informal settlement in Germiston, where two R5 rifles belonging to the two anti-gang unit members were found.

Police allege he was involved in the killings of constables Thapelo Tlomatsane and Sphiwe Sibeko.

Two friends, Jaydin Magerman and Rolene Lessing, were murdered on the same day in Reiger Park and investigation into their murders are continuing.

Const Sphiwe Sibeko was fatally shot in Reiger Park. Picture: (Supp)

According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, the suspect is a known gangster and was out on bail at the time of his arrest.

“He has several pending cases, including two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” she said.

“Investigations are ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the Magerman family has confirmed they are preparing to bury their daughter on Friday, with a memorial set for Thursday night.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] night is the memorial and on Friday is the funeral,” said the Magerman family’s spokesperson, Chris Landsberg.

Correction: The previous story referred to Magerman and Lessing as cousins but they are friends, and Landsberg speaks on behalf of the Magerman family

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