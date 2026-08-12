Reiger Park murders: Five things you need to know about accused Regan Collis

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Regan Collis, a 23-year-old alleged gangster, appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with the murders of four people in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

Constables Thapelo Tlomatsana and Siphiwe Sibeko, anti-gang unit members who had been deployed at Reiger Park to help deal with gang-related crimes, were killed while responding to the shooting of friends Jaydin Magerman and Rolene Lessing.

Collis faces multiple charges following a police operation that also led to the recovery of two R5 rifles allegedly taken from the two slain anti-gang unit officers.

Here are five things you need to know about Collis:

The Hawks have described Collis as a well-known gang member and alleged gang leader. He was arrested after a multidisciplinary tracing operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles belonging to the officers at KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston this past weekend.

Police said Collis also shot and wounded another person on the day he allegedly killed the officers and the two friends.

Collis has several pending cases before the Boksburg magistrate’s court that include two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Some of those cases are from 2023, while another murder case was committed this year. He was out on bail when the latest crimes were committed.

He was supposed to have appeared in court on Tuesday for the 2023 murder. However, before he could appear in court, he was arrested for the murders of the two officers and two women.

In the latest case, Collis faces four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police have not ruled out adding further charges.

Sowetan