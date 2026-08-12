WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa launches SA’s electronic travel authorisation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially launching South Africa’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially launching South Africa’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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