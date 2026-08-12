News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa launches SA’s electronic travel authorisation

Government expects ETA rollout to boost tourism and business travel

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially launching South Africa’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | Make women’s safety a lived reality

2

LUBABALO CENGANI | Deadlock over SA’s industrial strategy poses complex political and economic risks

3

ELOUISE KELLY | Why great storytelling matters more than where a series comes from

4

NICOLA CROOKS | What women’s leadership teaches us about how children learn

5

SANDF contractor went with sister and daughter to deliver cash bribes to Mapisa-Nqakula, court hears

Related Articles