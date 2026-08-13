Court grants live broadcast of Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial

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Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, former minister of defence, appearing in the Pretoria high court. Picture:

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted permission for media houses to live broadcast the ongoing corruption and money laundering trial of politician Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, of which R2.1m was paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain lucrative tenders.

The application to film and broadcast the remainder of the trial was brought by eNCA (e.tv) alongside two other media houses.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele, who had previously prohibited live coverage, granted permission on Thursday, emphasising the public has a right to follow the case at this critical stage.

The ruling comes as the state officially closed its case after calling several key witnesses, including:

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu;

deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa;

members of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s family;

retired military officers; and

an interior decorator who facilitated renovations at Mapisa-Nqakula’s Bruma residence during the period in question.

With the prosecution’s case concluded, the defence is set to begin, and the accused is expected to take the stand to testify.

TimesLIVE