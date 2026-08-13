Female nurse cleared again of sexually harassing her colleague

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A Cape Town woman has accused her female boss of sexually harassing her. Picture:

A female manager accused of sexually harassing a female colleague has been cleared again after the labour court found that her hugs, blown kisses and a brief touch on the woman’s buttock did not amount to sexual harassment.

Farida Adams, a nursing clinic manager at Rocklands Clinic in the Western Cape, faced disciplinary charges over alleged incidents involving colleague Tracey Jones between August 2022 and January 2023.

An external disciplinary chairperson, Stephanie Sirmongpong, had earlier found Adams not guilty, saying Jones did not show enough evidence for her claims.

“The employee [Adams] showed that she is now aware that the practices she had for showing appreciation to staff can be regarded as inappropriate. Her testimony and those of all witnesses show that gestures the accused used were signs of appreciation. The employee [Adams] to adhere to the City Policy and stop current practices in the work place.”

The City of Cape Town challenged the finding, asking the court to review and set it aside, claiming it was “inherently contradictory and illogical”.

But acting judge André Oosthuizen dismissed the application, finding that the chair’s decision was not one that a reasonable person could not have reached.

The court stressed that sexual harassment must involve unwanted conduct of a sexual nature.

Four main allegations were brought against Adams.

The first was that she had asked Jones for a kiss. Adams strongly denied this, and the court found there was no evidence to reject her denial.

The second allegation was that Adams frequently hugged Jones.

But witnesses told the disciplinary hearing that hugging was common at the clinic and that Adams hugged other employees as a way of showing support and affection.

One colleague, Pearce, described the workplace as somewhat “tactile”, saying employees frequently hugged each other.

The court found that Adams’ regular hugs were not shown to have a sexual or improper intention.

The third allegation involved Adams allegedly blowing kisses at Jones and telling her that she was beautiful.

Again, witnesses said Adams used the gesture with other employees to show appreciation.

Witness Serra told the hearing that Adams would sometimes blow a kiss after a colleague had done something for her, such as bringing her coffee.

She said that, because the nursing staff was mostly female, colleagues were generally relaxed about hugs, cheek kisses and other gestures that were not intended to be sexual.

Adams admitted blowing kisses at Jones but gave the same explanation.

The court found that, when viewed in context, the gestures were not sexual in nature.

The fourth and most serious allegation involved Adams touching Jones’ buttock while she was standing at a printer.

Jones said Adams then left the room giggling.

Adams admitted that her hand had brushed against Jones’ buttock but denied that she had grabbed or pinched her or deliberately touched her in a sexual manner.

She also denied running from the room giggling.

Pearce was in the room but did not see Adams leaving while running or giggling.

The court noted that Jones was initially unsure who had touched her and later sent a WhatsApp message to Pearce saying she thought Pearce was the person who had touched her.

This, the judge said, suggested that the contact was fleeting.

The court also noted that Jones waited five months before reporting the incident to management or lodging a grievance.

Judge Oosthuizen said there was a “vast difference” between a fleeting brush against someone’s buttock without sexual intention and deliberately pinching the buttock and giggling afterwards.

The evidence, the judge found, supported the former version.

Although the judge said the disciplinary chair’s decision could have been more detailed, its brevity did not make it irrational or unreasonable.

“It would have been far more helpful if first respondent had elaborated on the findings made and dealt specifically with the four categories of harassment which featured in the charges against Ms Adams.

“Furthermore, the finding should have set out in greater detail the process of reasoning followed by first respondent. Allegations of workplace sexual harassment are serious allegations, and the disciplinary chair should endeavour to deal with such allegations as comprehensively as possible.”

The court said the chair’s advice that Adams should be more careful with her gestures did not mean she had been found guilty.

He accordingly dismissed the application, meaning Adams is cleared of the sexual harassment charges.