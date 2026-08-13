Five things you need to know about Madlanga’s new investigative stream

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August 13, 2026.The witness on the stand Gregory Loftus testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday started a new investigative stream to probe whether a KwaZulu-Natal police task team has been infiltrated by criminals.

The commission on Thursday continued to hear evidence in this regard, and the first witness to take the stand was Gregory Loftus, the father of slain businessman Bevan Loftus, who was allegedly shot and killed by the task team.

It is alleged that some drug dealers, taxi operators and cash-in-transit heist robbers are using the task team to eliminate their competitors.

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