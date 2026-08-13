Retired police captain calls Bevan Loftus ‘notorious’ at hearing

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A retired police captain described the late Durban businessman Bevan Loftus, whom his father had earlier defended before the Madlanga commission, as “notorious” and said he hung out with a dangerous gang leader.

Ashley Houston testified after Bevan’s father, Gregory Loftus, on Thursday in Pretoria. Both witnesses testified on the events surrounding the shooting in April 2023 by a KwaZulu-Natal police task team that killed Bevan and four others.

Houston was among the first responders to attend the scene after the shooting. He told the commission that when he arrived he was able to identify Bevan and Ryan Santos among the deceased.

He said he was able to identify Loftus because he had encountered him on two previous occasions and described him as notorious.

In describing his run-ins with Loftus, Houston said: “Bevan was sitting with the Hollywood gang, and the Hollywood gang is led by a person — I don’t want to mention his name — but he is a fugitive at the moment; he was sentenced, but he is somewhere.”

He added that the Hollywood gang was dangerous and feared and was attacking another known gang in the area. “They were taking each other out.”

The commission is seeking to establish whether the police task team led by Independent Police Investigative Directorate KwaZulu-Natal deputy director for investigations Len John was infiltrated by criminals.

Earlier in the hearing, Gregory Loftus said: “There are allegations Bevan was involved in drugs and killing people. I deny that. As far as I know, he lived from income received from his towing and taxi business. He did not live a flamboyant life. He lived modestly.

“There are allegations Bevan was involved in drugs and killing people. I deny that.” — Bevan’s father, Gregory Loftus

“I would have had some idea if Bevan was involved in drugs or killing people. I vehemently dispute those allegations.”

Loftus said the narrative about Bevan and his friends being involved in criminal activities was a cover-up by police to justify hunting and killing him.

On Wednesday, the commission heard testimony from Idac’s John that a day before Bevan was killed by police, his father had applied for a high court interdict against Col Deena Govender and the police task team to prevent them from “eliminating” Bevan.

Gregory Loftus alleged a competitor in the tow truck business, Clive Naicker, had promised to pay Govender R2.5m to kill Bevan.

John told the commission there was barely any evidence linking Bevan Loftus to cases in which the police task team alleged he was implicated.

Govender is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him.