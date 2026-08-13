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Sars guns for Maumela’s mother in R40m tax probe

SIU links syndicate to R816.5m looted from state hospital funds

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Deputy Editor

Some of the luxury vehicles seized from the home of Hangwani Maumela. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Story audio is generated using AI

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has acted against tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela’s mother, Mboneni Benedicta Maumela, over unpaid taxes of up to R40m as law enforcement tightens the noose on the family at the receiving end of dubious state contracts.

Sars has slapped Mboneni Maumela with R39.9m in new assessments, including penalties and interest regarding the 2017-23 tax years.

The tax agency has further told Mboneni that it has found prima facie evidence of fraud. Mboneni, a high-ranking official in the Limpopo department of health before her retirement in 2021, has since launched a legal challenge to Sars’ assessment.

The huge tax bill levied against her by Sars raises serious concerns about her income in the assessed years, based on salaries paid to public servants at her level.

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