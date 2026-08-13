The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

‘They go out to kill’: KZN police did not always act in self-defence

Deputy director for investigations attached to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in KwaZulu-Natal Len John testifies before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

A police watchdog investigator has told the Madlanga inquiry that they were probing deaths of 149 people in KwaZulu-Natal who were killed by police task teams.

Some suspects were allegedly killed in dubious circumstances with no proof that they had shot at the police first.

Ipid investigations deputy director Len John in KwaZulu-Natal told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday that the directorate was investigating the deaths, which occurred between April 2023 and May 31 2026 at the hands of three task teams probing the illicit drug industry, cash-in-transit industry and taxi industry.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Top court rejects ATM bid to revive Phala Phala impeachment hearings

The Constitutional Court. Picture: (GALLO IMAGES/ DAILY SUN/ THEMBA MAFOKANE)

The Constitutional Court has refused African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula and his party direct access to appeal a Western Cape High Court decision that halted the public hearings of parliament’s Phala Phala impeachment proceedings.

The top court said it is not in the interests of justice to hear the matter at this stage because the Western Cape division of the high court is due to determine the review application shortly.

The outcome of that review would render moot the interim interdict at issue before the Constitutional Court.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Heavy rain stalls search after 14 zama-zamas found dead at mine

Rubber boots believed to belong to illegal miners lay near a shaft entrance at a disused mine near Rustenburg, North West province. Picture: (Siyabonga Sishi)

North West police have suspended a search-and-rescue operation at a mine near Rustenburg, where 14 suspected illegal miners were killed after the walls of an excavated area collapsed on them.

The incident occurred at a dumping site where preliminary information indicated that a group of suspected zama-zamas had allegedly cut through a fence and entered the area to conduct illegal mining activities.

The location is where a company had reportedly been granted a permit to extract platinum group metals.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.

Sowetan