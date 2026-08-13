The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

‘They go out to kill’: KZN police did not always act in self-defence
A police watchdog investigator has told the Madlanga inquiry that they were probing deaths of 149 people in KwaZulu-Natal who were killed by police task teams.
Some suspects were allegedly killed in dubious circumstances with no proof that they had shot at the police first.
Ipid investigations deputy director Len John in KwaZulu-Natal told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday that the directorate was investigating the deaths, which occurred between April 2023 and May 31 2026 at the hands of three task teams probing the illicit drug industry, cash-in-transit industry and taxi industry.
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Top court rejects ATM bid to revive Phala Phala impeachment hearings
The Constitutional Court has refused African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula and his party direct access to appeal a Western Cape High Court decision that halted the public hearings of parliament’s Phala Phala impeachment proceedings.
The top court said it is not in the interests of justice to hear the matter at this stage because the Western Cape division of the high court is due to determine the review application shortly.
The outcome of that review would render moot the interim interdict at issue before the Constitutional Court.
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Heavy rain stalls search after 14 zama-zamas found dead at mine
North West police have suspended a search-and-rescue operation at a mine near Rustenburg, where 14 suspected illegal miners were killed after the walls of an excavated area collapsed on them.
The incident occurred at a dumping site where preliminary information indicated that a group of suspected zama-zamas had allegedly cut through a fence and entered the area to conduct illegal mining activities.
The location is where a company had reportedly been granted a permit to extract platinum group metals.
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