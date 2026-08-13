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WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused in court

Suspended EMPD deputy chief faces murder charge in connection with 2022 killing

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Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to appear in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC

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