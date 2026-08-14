Chiefs vs Sundowns | Five things fans need to know about traffic control around FNB Stadium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Langelihle Phili of Kaizer Chiefs and Tshepo Mashiloane of Sekhukhune United during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Football fans heading to FNB Stadium for Saturday’s Betway Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are being urged to plan ahead, with major traffic restrictions expected around the stadium precinct.

Gates open at 10am, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Here are five things motorists need to know:

1. The traffic exclusion zone will be strictly enforced

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) will implement road closures from 10am around the FNB Stadium precinct.

Private vehicles will not be allowed into the restricted area without a valid parking ticket. Fans driving to the match are therefore urged to secure parking before setting off.

Public transport vehicles, including taxis and buses, will be allowed into the exclusion zone. Residents in restricted residential areas will need valid season passes to gain access.

2. Several major roads will be closed or restricted

The Soweto Highway will be closed between Mentz Street and the N1 North on-ramp and will be reserved for Rea Vaya buses, Park and Ride buses and taxis displaying official stickers.

Crownwood and Booysens Reserve Roads will also be closed, with access limited to hospitality guests, VIPs and people with disabilities. Exceptions will apply to golf club and church attendees.

Nasrec Road will also operate under a special traffic arrangement, with lanes dedicated to stadium-bound traffic before the match.

3. The traffic plan will change once the match ends

Fans should not expect the same road arrangements after the final whistle.

Nasrec Road will be converted into a four-lane, one-way system leading away from the stadium to help clear the precinct.

Adcock Ingram Avenue will be closed to incoming traffic at Nasrec Road, while vehicles will be directed towards Rifle Range Road.

Aerodrome Road will be fenced to channel traffic towards Soweto, and motorists will not be permitted to turn right onto Rand Show Road.

The N1 South and N17 off-ramps will also be closed during the post-match traffic operation.

4. Public transport is the safest bet for avoiding the traffic headache

The JMPD is encouraging spectators to use public transport, particularly because of the parking restrictions and expected congestion.

Rea Vaya services will operate from various locations, with spectators dropped off at the station on the Soweto Highway.

Minibus taxis will also provide transport from Soweto, the Johannesburg CBD, Southgate and other areas.

Fans using the Gautrain can make use of dedicated buses from Park Station.

5. If you don’t have parking, don’t drive into the precinct

Motorists who are not attending the match or do not have secured stadium parking are urged to avoid the area altogether.

Alternative routes include the N1, M1 and N12 highways, as well as Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road, Aerodrome Road, Adcock Ingram Avenue and Rifle Range Road.

JMPD officers will be deployed around the precinct to enforce traffic regulations and manage the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The bottom line: If you’re driving to Chiefs vs Sundowns, get your parking ticket before you leave. If you don’t have one, use public transport and avoid trying to get through the FNB Stadium traffic exclusion zone.

Sowetan