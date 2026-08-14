EXPLAINER | What is Sadc Vision 2050, and why does it matter?

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Delegates from the Southern African Development Community attend the 9th Sadc Industrialisation Week at the Durban International Convention Centre. The event serves as a precursor to the 46th Sadc summit of heads of state and government, which will also be hosted in Durban on August 16 and 17.

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Southern Africa has the resources to produce much of what its people need, but countries in the region still rely heavily on goods, energy and markets outside the continent.

That is one of the challenges President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) must address as the region works to turn its Vision 2050 into action.

South Africa hosted a public lecture on Friday before the 46th ordinary summit of Sadc heads of state and government in Durban, aimed at building understanding of what the long-term vision means for the region.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the University of KwaZulu-Natal as part of the programme of South Africa’s hosting of the summit set to take place on August 16 and 17.

Convened under the theme “Translating Sadc Vision 2050 into Action: Pathways Towards Solidarity, Equality and Shared Prosperity”, the lecture provided a platform for public engagement on the region’s long-term development aspirations.

This is what you need to know about Vision 2050 and why it matters:

Sadc Vision 2050 is a long-term plan for regional development and integration. It is built around three main pillars: industrial development and market integration; infrastructure development to support regional integration; and social and human capital development. These are supported by peace, security and good governance.

Ramaphosa said the region has about 430-million people and a combined economy approaching $1-trillion (R16.19-trillion). Yet trade between Sadc countries accounts for less than a quarter of their combined total trade.

This means the region is not making full use of its collective resources, including minerals, agricultural land, energy sources, technology and financial institutions, he said.

“The task that falls on all of us as the Southern African community is to give life to this Vision 2050.”

Stronger economies, better infrastructure

He said the vision is intended to support stronger regional economies, better infrastructure, easier movement of goods and people, and greater co-operation between countries.

According to Ramaphosa, the Sadc already has initiatives such as one-stop border posts, which have reduced waiting times at some crossings, and the Southern African Power Pool, through which electricity is traded across borders.

He said disruptions to global shipping, rising oil prices, shortages of fertiliser and higher food costs have shown the risks of relying on distant markets.

“A regional market is an advantage that we, ourselves, own,” he said.

He also argued that stronger regional production and trade could help countries become less vulnerable to decisions and disruptions outside Southern Africa.

Ramaphosa said the vision must “be more than a statement of intent” and should shape the decisions taken by countries in the region.

Sowetan