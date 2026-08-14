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Free State siblings find sister’s body hidden under bed

Suspect, 29, abandons bail application

Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

A man was injured while trying to flee an apartment in Walmer Heights which he had allegedly burgled
The body of a seven-year-old girl was found hidden under a bed. She had allegedly been raped and strangled to death. Stock photo: (123RF/prathaan)

Two Free State sisters found the body of their younger sister hidden under the bed while busy playing.

The seven-year-old girl from Khotha, near Bultfontein, had been raped and strangled to death before her body was hidden under a bed.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with rape and murder.

According to Mojalefa Senokoatsane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Free State, the man allegedly came across the child while visiting a co-worker in the area on Sunday.

“It is alleged that he called the girl to a shack situated behind an RDP house on the same property, then locked the child inside where he raped and strangled her. He allegedly hid her body underneath a bed before leaving the scene,” said Senokoatsane.

Later in the day, the girl’s siblings were playing inside the shack when they noticed a hand sticking out from beneath the bed and immediately alerted their parents. It was later found to be the seven-year-old girl and the matter was reported to the police.

The man was then arrested. He appeared at the Bultfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday, where he abandoned his bail application.

The matter was postponed to August 29 for further investigations.

Sowetan

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