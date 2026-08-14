Sars targets Maumela matriarch in R40m tax probe

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One of three Lamborghinis seized from the home of Morgan Maumela. Picture:

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The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has acted against Morgan Maumela’s mother, Mboneni Benedicta Maumela, over unpaid taxes of up to R40m as law enforcement tightens the noose on the family at the receiving end of dubious state contracts.

Sars has slapped Mboneni Maumela with R39.9m in new assessments, including penalties and interest regarding the 2017-23 tax years.

The tax agency has further told Mboneni that it has found prima facie evidence of fraud.

Mboneni, a high-ranking official in the Limpopo department of health before her retirement in 2021, has since launched a legal challenge to Sars’ assessment.

The huge tax bill levied against her by Sars raises serious concerns about her income in the assessed years, based on salaries paid to public servants at her level.

News24 previously reported that Mboneni splashed R30m on two luxury Sea Point apartments in Cape Town, pushing the value of the family’s property portfolio north of R300m, as dodgy government tenders swelled their coffers.

Sars declined to comment on its pursuit of Mboneni Maumela.

“Sars is bound by the confidentiality provisions of the Tax Administration Act and, as such, cannot comment on the tax affairs of any specific taxpayer,” the agency said.

“This includes confirming or denying the existence of investigations or any interactions between Sars and a taxpayer. Sars is therefore not in a position to comment on the allegations referred to in your question or on whether any case has been opened against the individual concerned.”

Attempts to solicit a comment from Mboneni failed. Sars’ pursuit only adds to the Maumela family’s woes as law enforcement officers continue to circle the family.

The investigation into corruption at Tembisa Hospital by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered three co-ordinated syndicates responsible for the looting of more than R2bn meant for healthcare.

According to the SIU, the Maumela, Mazibuko, and X syndicates were involved, with the Maumela syndicate linked to alleged underworld enforcer Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Business Day