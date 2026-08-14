The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

WATCH | How cop unmasked ‘grieving’ partner as killer

Mahlako Malebo Rabalao was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition, inside a car in Midrand in March 2023. Picture: (Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao)

When the charred body of a young mother was found inside a Mercedes-Benz engulfed by flames in Midrand in 2023, it was initially thought her death was due to a freak accident possibly caused by a mechanical failure.

Mahlako Rabalao was burnt beyond recognition and her death was registered as an inquest case. However, it was Sgt Thilivhali Nengovhela’s expertise and the use of technology that blew the lid off and led him to the murderer: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, Rabalao’s partner and father of her young son.

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EXPLAINER | Why Mapisa-Nqakula wants R4.5m corruption case thrown out

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at the Pretoria high court. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants the Pretoria high court to throw out the corruption and money-laundering case against her before she is required to present a defence.

The former defence minister is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering linked to allegations that she solicited about R4.5m in bribes and benefits from South African National Defence Force contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between 2016 and 2019.

The state alleges Mapisa-Nqakula received about R2.1m in cash, some of which it says was used to fund renovations at her Bruma home. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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WATCH | Morocco never sleeps, but it’s sleeping on Wafcon — maybe Caf is to blame ...

Morocco fans during the 2026 Womens Africa Cup of Nations football match between Morocco and South Africa at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on August 8 2026. Picture: (BackpagePix)

The buses of the teams participating in this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco are not branded — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg regarding the competition’s lack of exposure and visibility here.

Today marks a full week since we touched down in Morocco, but it’s never felt like there’s a big tournament happening in this country. Both in Rabat, the capital, where we initially stayed for a few days, and in our current base, Casablanca, the invisibility of Wafcon signage is too striking to ignore. You need to get close to a hosting stadium to see any Wafcon branding.

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