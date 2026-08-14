News

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused in court for bail application

Suspended EMPD deputy chief faces murder charge in connection with 2022 killing

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are due in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Friday for a formal bail application after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | Watch how you behave on social media

2

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | ANC needs Motsepe more than he needs it

3

WATCH | How cop unmasked ‘grieving’ partner as killer

4

ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Menopause – What really pauses for women

5

LUBABALO CENGANI | Deadlock over SA’s industrial strategy poses complex political and economic risks

Related Articles