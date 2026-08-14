RECORDED | MP Fadiel Adams back in court

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is back in the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is back in the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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