News

RECORDED | MP Fadiel Adams back in court

Fraud and justice charges loom over National Coloured Congress leader

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is back in the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | Watch how you behave on social media

2

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | ANC needs Motsepe more than he needs it

3

WATCH | How cop unmasked ‘grieving’ partner as killer

4

ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Menopause – What really pauses for women

5

LUBABALO CENGANI | Deadlock over SA’s industrial strategy poses complex political and economic risks

Related Articles