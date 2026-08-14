News

WATCH LIVE | Shell seismic testing judgment in Constitutional Court

Ruling will be given in Wild Coast communities vs Shell and Impact Africa case

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its judgment in the Wild Coast communities vs Shell and Impact Africa case on Friday.

In June 2024, Wild Coast communities, Sustaining the Wild Coast, All Rise Attorneys, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa filed petitions with the ConCourt to appeal against an order of the Supreme Court of Appeal which allows Shell to conduct seismic testing on the Wild Coast.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | Watch how you behave on social media

2

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | ANC needs Motsepe more than he needs it

3

WATCH | How cop unmasked ‘grieving’ partner as killer

4

ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Menopause – What really pauses for women

5

LUBABALO CENGANI | Deadlock over SA’s industrial strategy poses complex political and economic risks

Related Articles