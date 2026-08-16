Hangwani Maumela’s R10m Ferrari to be sold

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A Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car, a model similar to the one owned by Morgan Maumela that will now be sold after a Special Tribunal ruling this week. File picture:

A Ferrari SF90 hybrid supercar worth more than R10m belonging to controversial businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela is to be sold.

Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk, the curator appointed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to preserve assets related to the alleged looting of Tembisa Hospital, successfully applied to have the vehicle sold.

The Ferrari was bought for R11.1m in April 2022 but has lost more than R1m in value.

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