High school pupils urged to apply for Sanral scholarships

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At a cost of close to R1m, 29 students received bursaries to cover tuition fees, textbooks, learning materials and transportation costs. Picture:

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The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is investing in the country’s youth through its High School Scholarship Programme, which aims to ensure that financial challenges do not prevent academically talented pupils from reaching their full potential.

The programme supports pupils from grade 8 to grade 12 and provides comprehensive financial assistance to successful applicants for the 2027 academic year.

For families struggling with the increasing cost of secondary education, the scholarship covers a range of expenses, including registration and school fees, hostel accommodation if required, school and sports uniforms, transport, prescribed books and stationery.

The support extends beyond covering education costs, with Sanral also providing extra tuition classes to help pupils strengthen their performance, particularly in critical subjects such as mathematics and science.

Pupils can also access the Sanral Wellness Programme, which provides mental and emotional support as they navigate their academic journey.

However, applicants must meet specific requirements to qualify for the programme. The scholarship is only available to South African citizens and they must maintain a minimum overall academic average of 60%.

The programme is also means-tested to ensure that support reaches pupils from households that need financial assistance.

The combined annual household income of the applicant’s parents or guardians must not exceed R550,000.

Parents, guardians and pupils who meet the requirements are encouraged to prepare their applications well in advance of the closing date.

Here’s what pupils need to apply:

Applicants will need to submit several supporting documents, including a certified copy of their ID or birth certificate and certified copies of their latest academic results, such as a mid-year (June 2026) report card.

Proof of residence must also be provided, along with proof of household income. This may include recent salary slips, pension receipts or official affidavits that are not older than three months.

Learners are also required to submit a motivational letter outlining their background, achievements and future career goals. A support or motivational letter from the pupil’s school principal must accompany the application.

Applications must be submitted digitally through the official Sanral Scholarships Portal.

With the annual application deadline set for September 30, prospective applicants are urged not to wait until the last minute to gather the required documentation.

Sowetan