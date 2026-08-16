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Manamela suffers legal blow over NSFAS board

High court reinstates ousted board and suspends administrator Mathebula as pressure mounts on minister

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Higher education minister Buti Manamela. File picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Story audio is generated using AI

Higher education minister Buti Manamela suffered a legal blow on Friday when the high court in Pretoria ordered the reinstatement of the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which he had disbanded in May.

The court also suspended Manamela’s appointment of Hlengani Mathebula as administrator of the NSFAS.

Insiders have indicated that Manamela’s case started crumbling when he fired the team he had appointed to help him defend his decision to disband the NSFAS board and appoint Mathebula after that team pointed out legal errors in his case.

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