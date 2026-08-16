SA Hockey’s Lerato Tlale wants to see women excel in sport and life in general

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Lerato Tlale, the recently appointed national U-21 women’s hockey team manager, says she wants to see women excel in sport and life in general so they become great ambassadors for the country.

The 42-year-old from Botshabelo in the Free State was appointed as the team manager last month and said she was looking forward to helping the ladies achieve great success.

As team manager, Tlale’s role is to oversee the administration, logistics, and operations of the team as they prepare for the International Hockey Federation Junior World Cup in December 2027.

She has hit the ground running.

“My immediate focus is to build a strong, united team culture that supports our players. My long-term goal is to see the U-21 women’s team qualify, compete with confidence and represent South Africa with pride and excellence at the Junior World Cup in 2027.

“Beyond results, as an advocate for women in sport, I want to help mentor and develop young women who are not only great athletes but also great ambassadors for South Africa with discipline, integrity and pride,” she said.

Tlale, who has won several awards, including the Administrator of the Year award at the 2024 Free State Sports Awards, was always destined for a career in sport.

Growing up, her love for sport saw her competing with boys in the field. “It all started with me playing football with boys, and I was the only girl playing football in my township,” said Tlale.

“I still have big goals. I want to lead a national federation one day, gain international experience working in sport overseas and ultimately start a women in sport foundation to uplift the next generation. Women have an important role to play in sport. They can lead with purpose, grow participation, mentor young athletes and ensure that sport is accessible in towns, urban and rural areas.

In addition to her new role, Tlale is a government employee. She is the assistant director: regional manager of employee sport and recreation at the department of correctional services for the Free State and Northern Cape regions.

Sowetan