Cop bust taking dagga and tobacco into police holding cells

SAPS anti-corruption unit officers have arrested a police sergeant who allegedly accepted cash to take dagga and tobacco into the holding cells at the Mitchell’s Plain police station.
“The police officer was caught in the act and was arrested after the sting operation,” Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said.
“The cash was found in his possession, and the contraband was confiscated in the cells.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi warned officers who are involved in corrupt activities, saying he is taking a zero-tolerance stance.
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