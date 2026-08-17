Grave mistake: Cemetery turns into porn hotspot

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KwaZulu-Natal residents are angry about bizarre incidents taking place in cemeteries. Picture:

KwaZulu-Natal residents are crying foul over a bizarre cemetery saga involving men who allegedly turn graves into a place to pleasure themselves while watching porn.

The latest complaints were received on Monday morning after local security and cleaning company Project 360 contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance.

Residents living near the Wick Street Local Cemetery in Verulam claim the disturbing behaviour has been taking place since January, with as many as four different men allegedly visiting the cemetery during the day and evening.

According to Rusa, the men allegedly watch pornographic videos on their phones while masturbating on or around graves and tombstones.

Residents have reportedly had enough.

“They claim the audio from the pornographic videos can be heard by children living in nearby residential complexes,” said Rusa.

Rusa said residents have reported that the alleged offenders return to the cemetery despite being chased away by municipal workers and members of the public.

Some of the alleged incidents have also reportedly taken place in full view of members of the public.

The complaint has left the cemetery with anything but a peaceful reputation.

According to Rusa, residents reported that “as many as four different men” have been observed allegedly engaging in the acts “on an almost daily basis”.

The complaints have reportedly continued despite attempts to remove the men from the cemetery.

Rusa said its drone pilot will conduct regular aerial patrols over the cemetery and dispatch reaction officers when required.

The move effectively gives the cemetery a new security feature: eyes in the sky.

The alleged incidents have reportedly been occurring at different times throughout the day and evening.

For residents, however, the issue is not about who the alleged offenders are, but where they are choosing to behave in this manner.

Residents are now demanding that the graves be treated with dignity and respect.

The latest intervention means those allegedly treating the cemetery as a private entertainment venue could soon have a much harder time going unnoticed.

Sowetan