Reserve Bank bursary programme open to applicants

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The South African Reserve Bank is offering bursaries for aspiring economists. Picture:

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The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is inviting aspiring economists who will be entering their first year of undergraduate studies in the 2027 academic year to apply for its external bursary programme.

“The Sarb, as part of addressing the severe shortage of skills in South Africa, provides scholarships and bursaries to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who are pursuing studies in relevant fields,” the central bank said.

The closing date for applications is September 30.

As part of its corporate social investment initiatives, the Bank makes a number of external scholarships and bursaries available annually to qualifying prospective undergraduate students.

“The Sarb’s economic research department, in collaboration with the Sarb Academy, invites prospective undergraduate students to apply for competitive bursaries in the fields of economics, economics and econometrics, economics and mathematical statistics, and economic science,” it said.

Eligibility requirements

To be considered for a bursary, applicants must:

Have provisional acceptance into an undergraduate degree programme in the field of economics;

Have achieved an average pass mark of 70% or higher in their current year of study, including 70% or above in English and mathematics;

Be younger than 30 years of age; and

Demonstrate financial need and be unable to afford university studies without a bursary.

Applicants must submit their examination results, proof of acceptance at a recognised institution (student number) and any other supporting documents required.

Students must use the PROMO CODE: SARBERD27 when submitting their applications.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted by post, addressed to:

Dimpho Nkoana

POSTNET Suite 101

Private Bag X153

Bryanston, 2021

Applications may also be submitted by email to sarbbursary@ttibursaries.co.za

Potential external bursars will be required to avail themselves for interviews. Successful applicants for the bursary will be expected to sign an agreement with the Sarb.

Sowetan